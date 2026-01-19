Senator Dafinone Felicitates Ovie Of Idjerhe Kingdom On 60th Birthday, 5th Coronation Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has on behalf of the great people of Delta Central heartily felicitate His Royal Majesty, Obukowho Monday Whiskey, JP, PhD, Udurhie I, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, as he marks his 60th birthday and fifth coronation anniversary on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Dafinone stated that the double celebration is a remarkable milestone that speaks to God’s grace, a fulfilled life of service, and a reign anchored on wisdom, peace, and dignity.

“Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne five years ago ushered in a new era of purposeful traditional leadership in Idjerhe Kingdom. Since then, your reign has been defined by unity, stability, and a renewed pride in our cultural heritage, while fostering peaceful coexistence among your people and strengthening communal bonds.

“I particularly commend Your Majesty for exemplifying the harmonious blend of tradition and intellectual excellence. As a monarch of deep academic distinction and enlightened worldview, you have elevated the institution of traditional rulership, projecting Idjerhe Kingdom as a beacon of cultural pride, progressive thought, and responsible leadership within Delta State and the Urhobo nation at large.

“Your steadfast commitment to peace-building, youth engagement, and community development remains worthy of emulation. Under your leadership, the palace has continued to serve as a moral compass and rallying point for dialogue, consensus, and grassroots advancement, reinforcing the enduring relevance of our traditional institutions.

“As you celebrate six decades of a purposeful life and five impactful years on the throne, I pray that the Almighty God grants you continued good health, renewed strength, and greater wisdom. May your reign be long, peaceful, and prosperous, and may Idjerhe Kingdom continue to flourish under your royal guidance,” the statement read

