Senator Dafinone Felicitates Muslims On Eid Al-Fitr 

LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, extends his warmest greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim faithful across Nigeria, particularly in Delta Central Senatorial District, on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Senator Dafinone, in a signed statement, noted that this significant celebration marks the successful completion of Ramadan, a period of devotion, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal. “As families and communities come together to share in the blessings of this sacred festival, it is a time for gratitude, reflection, and unity.

“The teachings of Ramadan—compassion, self-discipline, and generosity—serve as guiding principles for building a more harmonious society.”

Senator Dafinone acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the Muslim community in Delta Central and urges all citizens to uphold the spirit of love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence that Islam embodies.

He encourages everyone to extend kindness to the less privileged and continue fostering the values of empathy and mutual respect.

As the nation navigates through economic and social challenges, Senator Dafinone calls for unwavering faith and resilience, emphasizing that through collective efforts, Nigeria can achieve greater progress and stability.

He reiterates his commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure policies that enhance the welfare and prosperity of the people are championed.

On this special occasion, Senator Ede Dafinone wishes all Muslim faithful a joyous and fulfilling Eid al-Fitr celebration.

“May this festive period bring renewed hope, abundant blessings, and continued prosperity to Delta Central and the entire nation,” he added.

