Senator Dafinone Felicitates Governor Oborevwori,  Deltans On State 34 Anniversary

LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, heartily congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, and the entire people of our beloved state as they celebrate the 34th anniversary of the creation of Delta State.

In a statement, Dafinone noted that the anniversary is not only a moment of celebration but also of reflection on our collective journey as a people since 1991, adding that Delta State has recorded remarkable progress in peace, unity, and development.

Dafinone who firmly believed that the state best years are still ahead commended Governor Oborevwori for his dedication and commitment to the advancement of Delta state through his Renewed Hope for More Agenda, just as he urged all Deltans to remain positive and continue to support the Governor in delivering on his people-oriented programmes and projects for the greater good of all.

“As a people, we must sustain the values of unity, resilience, and mutual respect that bind us together. By working collectively, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Delta State where opportunities abound for every citizen.

“On this auspicious occasion, I once again extend my warmest congratulations to all Deltans, both at home and in the diaspora. Together, let us remain steadfast in our shared vision of a Delta State anchored on justice, unity, peace, and sustainable development,” he stated.

