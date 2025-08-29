Senator Dafinone Felicitates Edo State Governor On His 55th Birthday

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta Satte, Senator Ede Dafinone has on behalf of the people of Delta Central senatorial district extends his heartfelt felicitations to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, on the joyous occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

“Your Excellency, I celebrate your life of service, humility, and commitment to the progress of your people. At 55, you stand out as a democrat whose leadership continues to inspire confidence, unity, and hope in Edo State and Nigeria at large.

“As you mark this remarkable milestone, I commend your efforts in fostering peace and development in Edo State and urge you to remain steadfast in your vision for a prosperous future for your people.

“It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God will continue to grant you wisdom, strength, sound health, and long life as you serve with dedication and passion. Congratulations, and happy birthday,” he stated.

