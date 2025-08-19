Senator Dafinone Consoles APC National Chairman on Mother’s Passing

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)- Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in Delta State has Senator Ede Dafinone has on behalf of his family and people of his constituency condoled the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on the passing of his beloved mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

He stated that her loss is deeply felt, not only by the Yilwatda family, but by all who were touched by her kindness, faith and selfless service.

“Mama Lydia Yilwatda lived a fulfilled life in the service of God and humanity. Alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, she worked tirelessly in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), devoting her time, energy, and gifts to the propagation of the gospel. Her unwavering faith and steadfast commitment to Christian values remain a shining example for generations to come.

“At a time like this, I encourage Professor Yilwatda and his family to find comfort in the enduring legacy Mama Lydia leaves behind. Her life was one of faith, humility, and service to the Lord, and her impact will continue to be felt through the lives she touched within the church and the community.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I pray that the Almighty God grants Professor Yilwatda and the entire Yilwatda family the fortitude to bear this great loss. May Mama Lydia’s soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord,” he prayed

