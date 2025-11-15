Senator Dafinone Congratulates Owhorode Akpomudje On Coronation, 71st Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District has extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Albert Akpomudje, SAN, FCIArb, on his historic coronation as the 14th Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom and on the joyful occasion of his 71st Birthday.

Dafinone in a statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that this rare convergence of a royal ascension and a personal milestone marks a divine moment of grace and renewal for the great Olomu Kingdom.

He noted that His Royal Majesty’s illustrious career in the legal profession stands as a shining testament to integrity, discipline and excellence, adding that as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators he has exemplified the noblest ideals of justice and fairness.

He explained that these enduring qualities now find fuller expression in his new calling as custodian of the rich traditions, unity and destiny of Olomu people.

According to Dafinone, “Beyond your distinguished legal accomplishments, Your Majesty has been an unwavering advocate for Urhobo unity and progress—a bridge-builder, a voice of reason, and a beacon of selfless service. Your wealth of experience in community leadership assures us that your reign will bring renewed harmony, purposeful development, and pride to Olomu Kingdom.

“As you ascend this sacred throne, may your reign be defined by peace, wisdom, and prosperity. The Urhobo Nation stand firmly with you in advancing the collective aspirations of the Olomu Kingdom and the Urhobo Nation at large.

“On this joyous occasion of your 71st birthday, we pray that the Almighty God continues to bless Your Majesty with good health, divine wisdom, and long life to steer your people toward greater heights.

“Congratulations, Your Royal Majesty! Long Live the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom! Long Live the Olomu Kingdom!! Long Live Urhobo Nation!!!”

