Senator Dafinone Commissions Six Newly  Renovated Classrooms In Delta Community

By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In furtherance of his commitment to improving the standard of education in Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has commissioned six newly renovated classrooms at Ewu Grammar School in Otor-Ewu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The commissioning ceremony, which attracted community leaders, education stakeholders and school administrators, forms part of the senator’s broader efforts to ensure that students across the district learn in a safe, modern and conducive environment.

Speaking at the event, Senator Dafinone said the intervention underscores his dedication to strengthening educational infrastructure and addressing long-standing challenges faced by public schools in the area.

According to him, quality education remains a cornerstone for sustainable development, stressing that meaningful investments in school facilities are direct investments in the future of young people and the overall progress of the district.

“These renovated classrooms now provide safe, supportive and modern learning spaces that will enable students to study effectively, grow academically and achieve their full potential,” the senator stated.

He noted that improving learning conditions would positively impact teaching outcomes and student performance, while also boosting morale among teachers and school administrators.

Senator Dafinone reaffirmed his commitment to supporting schools and students across Delta Central Senatorial District, assuring that his administration would continue to facilitate access to quality educational facilities and resources necessary for academic excellence and long-term success.

