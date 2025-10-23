Senator Dafinone  Celebrates Ex-Delta Governor Uduaghan On His 71st Birth Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)- Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District has extended his felicitations to the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on the joyous occasion of his 71st birthday.

Dafinone in a statement recalled that Uduaghan’s tenure as Governor laid significant groundwork for socio-economic stability, particularly through his landmark commitment to healthcare, education, and security, creating a sustainable foundation upon which subsequent administrations continue to build.

“On this special day, we celebrate not just the milestone of 71 years, but the enduring legacy of a man whose political maturity and sagacity have continued to inspire many across the Niger Delta region. Dr. Uduaghan’s wise counsel and commitment to fostering unity remain invaluable assets to our state’s political landscape.

“On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I join his family, friends, and associates in giving thanks to God for his continued health, grace, and wisdom. May the years ahead be filled with greater joy, fulfillment, and renewed strength to continue mentoring the next generation of leaders. We pray that he continues to enjoy many more years in service to humanity. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!,” the statement read.

