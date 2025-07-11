Senator Dafinone Applauds Effurun-Otor Monarch On Presentation Of Staff Of Office

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Avwerotakpo Michael Eyareya (JP), King Eyareya II, the 15th Orovworere of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, on the occasion of his official presentation of Staff of Office by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State.

Congratulating the new monarch in a statement personally signed by Dafinone made available to Urhobotoday, the Senator noted that the historic event which took place on Thursday, marks a new chapter in the traditional leadership of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, adding that he joins the sons and daughters of the kingdom in celebrating the confirmation of a worthy custodian of culture, peace, and progress.

Dafinone pointed out that the presentation of the Staff of Office did not only symbolizes royal authority, but also affirms the confidence reposed in the new Ovie by both his people and the government of Delta State.

“As His Royal Majesty ascends the revered throne of his ancestors, I urge him to rule with love, fairness, and compassion. May he uphold the cherished customs and enduring traditions of the Effurun-Otor Kingdom, and may his reign be a source of unity and pride for all sons and daughters of the land. I pray the Almighty God grants him wisdom, strength, and good health to discharge his duties with distinction.

“I am confident that His Royal Majesty’s reign will usher in peace, social harmony, and accelerated development in the kingdom. Effurun-Otor has a proud history and vibrant people, and I believe that with the guidance of a visionary and compassionate monarch, the community will continue to thrive in all aspects of human endeavor.

“I also use this opportunity to call on the good people of Effurun-Otor Kingdom to rally around their new monarch, offer him unwavering support, and work hand in hand with him to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous kingdom. The strength of any traditional institution lies in the unity between the throne and the people.

“Once again, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Royal Majesty, King Eyareya II. May your reign be long, peaceful, and filled with enduring legacies,” the statement read.

