S.O.S.: DELSU Graduate, Kidney Patient Cries Out For Help As He Seeks N26M For Kidney Transplant

LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Jeffrey Nkem Ofuasia, a Kidney Patient from Emuhu, Delta state, has cried out to good spirited Nigerians to come to his rescue and save his life as he seeks N26, 000,000(Twenty Six Million Naira) for an urgent kidney Transplant.

The 42year old graduate of Library and Information Science, from Delta state university and father of one, who is currently receiving treatment at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), specially pleaded with the Delta State Governor, His Excellency, (Rt.) Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, faith-based organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and good spirited Nigerians came to his rescue.

Narrating the origin of how the health challenge started, he said; in September 2022, I was feeling weak and pale, so I went to Catholic Hospital, Agbor, where I was admitted. Some tests were run, and it was discovered my BP was very high and I had high blood sugar. I started to behave irrationally because my Urea was high.

On the third day, I was referred to Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), Asaba where I was admitted and discharged in October after 3 weeks. I was managed by a Consultant Cardiologist from September 2022 to February 2023 for HBP and sugar with medications.

Continuing, he added; When the Blood pressure refused to go down, a kidney function test, full blood count test and urinalysis test were carried out, and it was discovered that my urea and creatinine were very high, which has damaged my kidneys. I was diagnosed to have Chronic Kidney Disease CKD stage 5, thereafter referred to FMC, Asaba. Since then, I have been on medication for the management of my kidneys.

On November 4th, 2023, I started the dialysis at FMC, Asaba till February 2024, when I changed to Central Hospital, Agbor till date, twice a week. I have been on dialysis, based on the Nephrologist’s advice and recommendation, pending when I will have money for kidney transplant.

Since then, my family has spent so much and has been stressed beyond their limits. I am therefore pleading with the Delta State Government, His Excellency, (Rt.) Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, faith-based organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and good spirited Nigerians come to my rescue”.

Donations should be sent to Jeffrey Nkem Ofuasia, Account Number; 3831015873, Ecobank. The family could also be reached for enquiries on 08030736731, 08034874185.

