Rita Lori Locks Horn With Wike Over Alleged  Attempt  To Grab Her Husband’s N3.5bn Estate In Abuja

LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Rita Lori Ogbebor, a prominent Niger Delta activist and member of the Olu of Warri Council, has called for an investigation into the actions of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, over his involvement in a controversial land dispute in Abuja.

Ogbebor’s comments come in the wake of her family’s ongoing battle with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), which has threatened to demolish a 42-year-old estate in Abuja, originally developed by her late husband, Col. Paul Ogbebor.

Rita Lori emphasised the importance of respecting Nigerians for their contributions, stating, “What I want is, first, Nigerians to know that people should be paid and respected for the contributions they’ve given to this country, not about the money and position.” She expressed her frustration over the situation, which she described as an injustice to her husband’s legacy.

The estate in question, valued at N3.5 billion, has been part of the Ogbebor family for decades. According to Ogbebor, her husband, who was a soldier, was allocated land in the early days of the country’s capital development.

All companies, years ago, were given pieces of land for their job, she explained. “My husband was given like any other person.” However, over the years, she mentioned that the family faced several bureaucratic hurdles; including having to revalidate the land certificates and pay significant sums for surveys.

Ogbebor revealed that her children recently paid N10 million to start the process of regularising the land, only for the situation to take a sudden turn when Wike, upon assuming office, issued a notice declaring the property “illegal” and the buildings “dilapidated.”

“We are prepared to pay this money,” she said, insisting that the family wanted to preserve her husband’s legacy. “It will be a waste of all of (our) lives. He didn’t bring any money home. The only thing he has is this camp that bears his name.”

The estate, a prominent site in Abuja, houses a variety of residents, including several foreign nationals. Ogbebor pointed out that, despite claims of dilapidation, the estate is home to many Italians and other expatriates, further raising questions about the truth of the claims.

“How can you think white people will stay in a dilapidated area?” she asked.

In her call for action, Ogbebor demanded that the Nigerian government launch a probe into Wike’s actions, stating, “I’m asking all Nigerians to probe Wike. Enough is enough in this country.” She also challenged President Bola Tinubu, urging him to investigate Wike’s role in the land grab. “I challenge Mr. President, whose name is being used and polluted, that he must probe Wike.”

Ogbebor said she instructed her lawyers to take over the case and has called for an independent investigation by the courts to determine whether her late husband’s actions were criminal or whether he had truly contributed to the development of the nation.

Frances Ibiefo

Arise News

