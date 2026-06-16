Oborevwori  Set To Convene Security Summit Aimed At Addressing Security Challenges In Delta

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced plans to convene a security summit aimed at strengthening collaboration among stakeholders in addressing security challenges across the state.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, the Delta State Security Summit 2026 will hold on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The summit, themed “Security: A Collective Responsibility,” will be hosted by Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. The event is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the state to deliberate on strategies for enhancing peace, safety and security.

The SSG stated that participants expected at the summit include; security chiefs, representatives of the Armed Forces, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense, NSCDC, chairmen of local government councils, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Presidents-General of communities, ethnic youth leaders, community youth leaders, civil society organizations, transport unions and market women associations.

Dr. Emu noted that the summit underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering a safer and more secure Delta State through inclusive engagement and collective action.

He emphasized that security remains a shared responsibility requiring the active participation of government institutions, security agencies, community leaders and citizens.

The state government urged all invited stakeholders to attend the summit and contribute meaningfully to discussions aimed at strengthening security architecture and promoting sustainable peace across the state.

The gathering is also expected to reinforce ongoing efforts by security agencies and community-based groups to tackle emerging threats and ensure the safety of residents.

The summit comes amid renewed calls for greater cooperation among security stakeholders, with participants expected to chart a common course towards a united front against terrorism, criminality and other threats to public safety in Delta State.

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