Delta Police Arrest Two Suspects Linked To Series Of  Robbery Incidents  In Ughelli

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State police command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Ughelli, in collaboration with members of Ughelli Vigilante Group, arrested two suspected armed robbers linked to a series of robbery incidents within Ughelli and its environs.

The operation was carried out on 14 June 2026 following credible intelligence received by the operatives. Acting swiftly on the information, the team stormed the Okorodafe area of Ughelli at about 1630hrs and arrested one Moses Francis, aged 29 years.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in several robbery operations, including a robbery incident that occurred along Aro Street, Ughelli, in April 2026.

The suspect led operatives to a hideout in Ughelli, where another suspected member of the gang, Cosmos Erueseke, aged 26 years, was arrested at about 1740hrs on the same day.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest. He said the suspects are currently in custody, and efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the criminal syndicate, and to recover the firearms and other exhibits used in their operations.

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