Delta Police Recover Varieties Of Illicit Drugs In Vehicle Abandoned By Fleeing Driver

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Anti-Vice Squad of Delta State Police Command deployed on stop-and-search duty along the Ozoro/Oleh Expressway at about 0400hrs on 14 June 2026 intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle bearing registration number FST 242 YK.

Upon interception and during the course of a routine search and questioning, the driver suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush. Despite an immediate pursuit by the operatives, the suspect escaped from the scene.

A comprehensive search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of substances suspected to be illicit drugs, including Codeine, Tramadol, Swinol, Man G, and Vega.

The exhibits have been taken into custody, while investigations have commenced to identify, locate, and arrest the fleeing suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi commended the operatives for their professionalism and resilience and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating drug-related crimes, and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the State.

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