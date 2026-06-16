60-Year-Old Man In Police Net For Allegedly Defiling Neighbour’s Two Underage Daughters

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has detained a 60-year-old man in Asaba, the state capital, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s two daughters aged seven and 11.

According to information shared by human rights advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu on Tuesday, the incident came to light after the children’s mother noticed unusual behaviour from one of her daughters and subsequently discovered injuries.

He explained that the mother became concerned when she saw her 10-year-old daughter fanning her private area. Upon further examination, she allegedly discovered injuries and questioned the child about what had happened.

According to Gwamnishu, the girl eventually disclosed that their 60-year-old neighbour had allegedly been abusing her. The child reportedly told her mother that she had remained silent because the suspect had threatened her.

Further inquiries by the family allegedly revealed that the younger sister, aged seven, had also experienced similar abuse involving the same neighbour.

The allegations have sparked concerns within the community, with calls for a thorough investigation and appropriate action by law enforcement authorities.

Gwamnishu further revealed that he accompanied the family to the police and commended officers for their response.

“Yesterday (Monday) I personally drove to A Division Asaba and commended the JWC Department for a good job in ensuring the suspect remain in custody,” he wrote on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

He further disclosed that the suspect was expected to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“Today (Tuesday) suspect will be transferred to SCID where he will find his way to where he belongs,” Gwamnishu added.

The activist also appealed to the Delta State Government to intervene by providing legal, psychological and welfare support to the victims and their mother.

“I urge Delta State Ministry of Justice, Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, and Princess Ajudua to immediately take over this case and ensure the poor mother get all necessary support,” he said.

Gwamnishu further pledged to personally support the family throughout the legal process to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the pursuit of justice.

“On my own, I have promised the woman that her logistics for the case will be covered by me so she won’t have reasons to settle with anyone and withdraw this case,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Efforts to get the comments of the Delta Police Command Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe on the development proved abortive as of the time of filing this report, as he did not reply to enquiries sent to his official line.

SaharaReporters

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