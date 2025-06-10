Residents Express Gratitude As Dafinone Commissions ICT Centres In Delta Schools

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities in Delta Central, Senator Ede Dafinone has commissioned several ICT Centres and donated equipment to schools as part of his two-year anniversary in office.

The initiative underscores the critical role of information and communication technology (ICT) in providing qualitative education for students and teachers in Urhobo nation.

Senator Dafinone expressed that the primary aim of establishing ICT Centres in various schools is to foster an interest in computer literacy among both students and educators.

Among the schools that received these important upgrades are Ogor Technical School, Orhuwhorhun High School and Urhobo College, while that of Sapele Technical School is renovation of classroom blocks and provision of equipment for technical studies. Additionally, a new 500KVA transformer was installed on Dafinone road, Ward 1, to improve power supply.

During the commissioning events at each school, Dafinone emphasized the importance of educational development, stating, “The development of our children is a critical assignment the state and federal government must carry out to ensure that Urhobo must never fall below first place in this country.” He reiterated his commitment to elevating the Urhobo people to a top-level status within Nigeria.

Highlighting the necessity for ICT facilities in educational institutions, Dafinone remarked, “Our children must be equipped to compete nationally and internationally. Without ICT qualifications and training, they will be unable to thrive in a globally connected world.” He pointed out that modern technology allows for remote work, and thus, it is essential for the youth to be prepared for these opportunities”.

Dafinone also called attention to the inadequacies of facilities at both the state and federal levels, urging private sector involvement and encouraging alumni to contribute resources to their former schools.

He noted that one ICT center per school is insufficient; ‘every classroom should be equipped with computers to meet the demands of contemporary learning’. His vision includes expanding ICT reach throughout all local government areas in Delta Central Senatorial district in 2025, with significant allocations in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Earlier, at Ogor Technical School, the Principal Mr, Akanbi Oyewone, thanked Senator Dafinone for providing sets of computer and Digital Blackboard for the school, noting that this will greatly improve the educational system of the school and enable students expand their knowledge.

At Orhuwhorhun High School, Mrs. Margaret Iwhiwhu, appreciated Senator Dafinone for the giant project he has brought to Orhuwhorhun High School from the federal government. She testified that parents are happy seeing their children being able to access the computer in the school, Dafinone through this project has exposed students to modern technology.

In Urhobo College, the Principal, Mr. Charles Owonogor, thanked Dafinone for the laudable project brought to Urhobo College, saying the ICT Centre will help the students in their educational pursuit especially in preparation for their external examinations.

At Sapele Technical School, the Principal Mrs. Itanwansa Rosemary, expressed gratitude for Senator Dafinone’s initiatives in renovation of classrooms and provision of equipment for the electrical engineering laboratories with Transformers Switch Gears and Prepaid Meters Prototype for practical training. She added that this initiative will further bring positive impact on students.

Students also conveyed their appreciation for the introduction of ICT equipment, which they believe will significantly enhance their learning capabilities and prepare them for global competition.

Senator Dafinone’s steadfast dedication to improving education through technology exemplifies his commitment to developing the next generation and ensuring that the Urhobo community remains competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Meanwhile, Senator Ede Dafinone also commissioned 500KVA Transformer at Dafinone road Ward 1, in Sapele local government area of Delta State. This according to him is in continuation of fulfilling his campaign promises to his people.

Residents in the area expressed their gratitude, reinforcing the notion that the benefits of democracy should reach all constituents. Comr. Justice Erikefe, a resident, stated, “We appreciate the Senator’s efforts and recognize that the dividends of democracy must address the needs of the people.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com