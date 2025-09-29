Residence Flee As Urhobo, Itsekiri Youths Crisis Claims Another Victim In Odion, Warri

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Urhobo youth has been shot dead in Warri, Delta State, following a clash between armed Itsekiri and Urhobo youths.

There are indications that the clash which occurred in Odion community on Saturday, was a result of ethnic differences between the groups.

DAILY POST gathered that youths from Odion community had converged to celebrate their age long festival with a masquerade dance but were resisted and asked not to enter the Iyara axis of the community, a stronghold of the Itsekiri if they must celebrate.

It was reported, however, that Odion Community youths dared the Itsekirs, leading to an altercation that eventually caused the ongoing crisis between the two ethnic nationalities.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe is yet to pick phone calls or reply to a text and WhatsApp messages sent to him for confirmation of the report.

At the time of this report, residents of the area have begun are evacuating for fear of stray bullets.

