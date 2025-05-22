Renaissance Africa Energy Grabs Top Nigerian Content Awards As MD Emergies ICON Of The Year

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-– Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has been honoured as the Nigerian Content International Upstream Operator of the Year at the prestigious Awards Night of the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The growing energy firm bested industry giants including Exxon-Mobil Esso, SNEPCo, and Seplat to secure the coveted recognition.

Further solidifying the company’s remarkable debut, Managing Director of Renaissance, Tony Attah, was individually celebrated as the Local Content Icon of the Year. This significant medal haul comes barely two months after Renaissance’s landmark acquisition of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited.

The awards underscore Renaissance’s immediate impact and operational prowess. In its first full month of operation, the company surpassed its production target by an impressive 40%, a rare feat in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) hailed as ‘remarkable’ and ‘sterling’.

Speaking on the awards, Attah said, “The credit for this industry recognition goes to our staff for their resilience, hard work and belief in the new beginning in the Nigerian energy landscape that Renaissance represents.”

He described the awards as a challenge to the company to sustain its leading position in fostering energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

“We leverage indigenous expertise and strategic partnerships to drive responsible operations and deliver value across the energy value chain,” Attah added.

Apart from the dedicated workforce, the managing director noted that the other driving forces behind the early-day successes of Renaissance are the company’s joint venture partners, stakeholders and shareholders whose support, he said, had been total and steadfast.

Renaissance is a dynamic and rapidly expanding energy leader, committed to powering Nigeria and Africa’s energy security and industrialisation through sustainable energy solutions. As the operator of Nigeria’s largest oil and gas Joint Venture assets (NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR JV), Renaissance produces from diverse onshore, swamp, and shallow water locations across the Niger Delta. The JV’s participating interests are: NNPC (55%), Renaissance (30%), TotalEnergies (10%), and AENR (5%).

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com