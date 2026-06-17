FUPRE  VC Confirms Death Of Student Following Alleged Stabbing By His Elder Brother

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LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) Effurun, Professor Ezekiel Agbalagba, has confirmed the death of a 100-level student following an alleged multiple stabbing by his elder brother, identified as Joshua.

The incident reportedly occurred at Hostel C on campus around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although details remain unclear, sources said the brothers had been involved in a prolonged disagreement, which escalated over a dispute reportedly linked to bathroom slippers. The elder brother was said to have summoned the victim to the hostel backyard to resolve the issue.

It was gathered that the confrontation turned violent when the suspect allegedly stabbed his younger brother several times with a dagger before fleeing the scene.

Despite his injuries, the victim reportedly managed to crawl from the location to another section of the hostel, where he was discovered by fellow students who raised the alarm.

Reacting to the incident, the Vice-Chancellor described the development as tragic, noting that the university had begun efforts to track down the suspect and hand him over to law enforcement authorities.

“It was a misunderstanding between two brothers of the same mother, the same father. We are trying to get the young man who committed heinous crimes and hand him over to the police. As of now, we are still looking for him,” Agbalagba said during the brief call.

Further noting that the campus was “calm,” he assured parents and students that university authorities were on top of the situation.

It was not clear if the parents of the victim had been notified at press time

The Nation

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