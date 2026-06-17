UNITED AGAINST TERROR: Oborevwori Convokes Delta Security Summit, Calls For Collective Action

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LAGOS JUNE 17TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday rallied stakeholders across the state to unite against terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality, declaring that security remains a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of government, security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and citizens.

The governor made the call while delivering his keynote address at the Delta State Security Summit 2026 held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, with the theme, “Security: A Collective Responsibility.”

The summit brought together heads of security agencies, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, youth and women organizations, and members of the business community to deliberate on strategies for strengthening peace and security across the state.

Governor Oborevwori said the security of lives and property remains fundamental to sustainable development, noting that no society can prosper in an atmosphere of fear and instability.

“Security remains the foundation of every prosperous society. Without peace and stability, economic growth slows, investments decline and communities struggle to thrive. This is why the protection of lives and property remains one of the most important responsibilities of government,” he said.

The governor stressed that while government and security agencies have constitutional responsibilities to maintain law and order, lasting peace can only be achieved through collaboration among all stakeholders.

According to him, “The theme of this summit is both timely and relevant because it reminds us that security is not the responsibility of government alone. Traditional institutions, religious bodies, businesses, civil society groups and every citizen have critical roles to play in building a safe and secure society.”

Oborevwori disclosed that his administration had continued to strengthen the state’s security architecture through strategic partnerships with security agencies and communities, while making substantial investments in security operations and logistics.

He said the state government recently restructured and strengthened Operation Delta Sweep, the state’s joint security outfit, which has recorded significant successes in combating crime across Delta.

The governor further disclosed that, in preparation for the eventual establishment of state police, the State Executive Council approved the construction of divisional police headquarters in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Delta State Security Trust Fund as a sustainable platform for collaboration between government and the private sector in supporting security operations.

The governor said; “I assure Deltans that government is in the process of procuring additional operational vehicles and security equipment, while efforts are ongoing to train and retrain personnel to improve our security capabilities”.

Calling for greater public cooperation with security agencies, the governor emphasized the importance of intelligence gathering and timely information sharing.

Oborevwori said; “If you don’t share information, security agencies are not magicians. They operate based on intelligence and credible information. Criminals thrive when communities remain silent and stakeholders work in isolation.

“The strongest security systems are built on trust, cooperation, vigilance and timely sharing of information. If you see something, say something.

“Let me make a resounding statement that Delta State condemns every act of terrorism recorded in any part of our country. We will continue to unite against terror until our nation is fully safe and secure for all citizens.

“I call on every resident of Delta State to be security conscious and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. Together, we can enhance peace and security in our communities”.

He expressed optimism that the summit would produce practical recommendations capable of strengthening community participation, improving intelligence gathering and deepening collaboration among stakeholders.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said the summit was convened in response to growing security concerns across the country and the need for proactive engagement with critical stakeholders.

According to him, the gathering was designed not only to identify security challenges but also to develop actionable solutions that would enhance peace and security throughout the state.

In their goodwill messages, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Commander 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Brigadier General Folu Shonibare, and Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, commended Governor Oborevwori for his unwavering support for security agencies and his commitment to maintaining peace in Delta State.

Brigadier General Shonibare particularly praised the governor’s intervention in addressing tensions arising from the Warri Federal Constituency ward delineation exercise, noting that his leadership helped avert a potential crisis.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated uncommon commitment to security. His intervention and engagement with stakeholders helped prevent unnecessary bloodshed and contributed significantly to the peace we currently enjoy,” he said.

The military commander also noted that incidents of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state had reduced considerably due to improved collaboration among government, communities and security agencies.

Delivering a lecture on the theme of the summit, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, John Oyeniyi, emphasized that modern security challenges require a whole-of-society approach.

He identified kidnapping, cybercrime, cultism, pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, drug trafficking and communal conflicts as some of the major security threats confronting Nigeria.

The police commissioner stressed that effective security depends on strong collaboration among government, security agencies, traditional institutions, religious bodies, the private sector and citizens.

The summit ended with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to work together in safeguarding lives and property and sustaining Delta State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and investment-friendly states.

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