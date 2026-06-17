Delta: Another Man Shot Dead As Cult Clash Grips Warri Residence

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LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected cult-related attack has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man, identified as Yemi Otobugu, in Iyara community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday night along Cemetery Road, when suspected cultists allegedly stormed the victim’s residence and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the attack caused panic in the area, as residents linked it to a renewed escalation of cult-related tensions within the community. The victim was later confirmed dead, and his remains have been deposited in a mortuary.

The spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are ongoing.

“Yes, the incident happened. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The latest killing adds to a series of suspected cult-related violence in parts of Warri South in recent months. In May, a man identified as Sunday Okoro was shot dead along Urhobo Road in a separate incident believed to be linked to rival cult groups.

Community sources had alleged that the earlier killing was a reprisal connected to long-standing rivalry between the Vikings confraternity and the Eiye group, also known as the Air Lords.

Residents said Okoro, described as a known member of the Eiye confraternity, was attacked in broad daylight after being lured away by individuals he appeared to recognise. He was later shot at close range after pleading for his life, according to eyewitness accounts.

The violence has heightened concerns among residents of Warri South, where recurring cult clashes continue to raise security tensions despite ongoing police interventions.

SaharaReporters

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