Delta Police Declare War On Cultism, Arrest 32 Suspected  Cultists, Recover Arms, Ammunition, Illicit Drugs

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LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command in its ongoing campaign against cultism have arrested thirty-two suspected cultists, recovered firearms, ammunition, communication equipment and illicit drugs in separate intelligence-led operations.

While acting on credible intelligence in the early hours of 16 June 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) stormed a suspected cult initiation ground at Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following intelligence that members of the Eiye Confraternity allegedly linked to recent cult-related killings in Agbor were planning further acts of violence and the initiation of new members.

Upon arrival at the location, the operatives allegedly came under gunfire from some of the suspects. The police team responded professionally during which two of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries.

The operation resulted in the arrest of twenty-five suspects, while several others fled the scene. Exhibits recovered during the operation include one (1) pump-action shotgun and one (1) cut-to-size firearm. The injured suspects are receiving medical treatment.

In a related development, operatives of the Command Anti-Cult Unit (CACU), acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi, on 14 June 2026. The operation led to the arrest of seven suspected cultists namely: Obore Ndubrisi (26), Okafor Okene (25), Odinigie Sunday (26), Okohur Destiny (21), Felix Abraham (25), Aputa Israel (27), and Okolie Chinonso Peter (24).

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one double-barrel gun, two live cartridges, quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol as well as a walkie-talkie. The suspects and exhibits are currently in police custody while profiling and further investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi commended the gallantry and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operations and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating cultism, violent crime, and other forms of criminality across the State.

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