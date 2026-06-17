VMO Aero Breaks Silence On Why Aircraft Landed On Asaba Road, Confirms No Casualties

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LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The operator of the aircraft involved in the incident near Asaba Airport on 10 June 2026, VMO Aero Ltd, has clarified the circumstances surrounding the occurrence, stating that no injuries or property damage were recorded and reaffirming its commitment to cooperating with aviation authorities investigating the event.

In a statement issued on 12 June, the company’s Accountable Manager, Oluwaseun Ayodeji, disclosed that the aircraft had departed Lagos on a scheduled flight to Asaba before experiencing difficulties during its approach to the airport.

According to the operator, the flight crew identified that the initial approach to the runway was unstable and, in line with established aviation safety procedures, carried out a missed approach.

“The aircraft departed Lagos as scheduled and, during its initial approach into Asaba Airport, the flight crew determined that the approach was unstable, leading to a discontinued approach,” Ayodeji said.

He explained that the crew subsequently attempted a second approach, but the aircraft eventually touched down on a roadway running parallel to the runway at Asaba Airport.

Despite the unusual landing, the company said the crew adhered to recognised safety protocols throughout the occurrence and maintained safety as the overriding consideration.

VMO Aero confirmed that no passengers, crew members or persons on the ground sustained injuries and that no damage was recorded to surrounding property.

“We are pleased to confirm that there were no injuries to any persons, no damage to property, and that the aircraft subsequently returned safely to Lagos,” Ayodeji stated.

The company expressed gratitude that the incident did not result in casualties, while acknowledging the seriousness of the occurrence and the need for a thorough regulatory review.

VMO Aero said it is cooperating fully with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies to facilitate investigations and implement any recommendations that may emerge.

“VMO Aero is constructively engaging with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant authorities to support a review of the occurrence and the implementation of any necessary actions,” Ayodeji added.

The operator also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the travelling public, stressing that incidents affecting flight operations and regulatory compliance are treated with the utmost seriousness.

Reaffirming its safety culture, the company stated that it remained committed to operational responsibility, professional accountability and strict adherence to aviation regulations.

“VMO Aero Ltd has consistently maintained a strong commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, operational responsibility, and professional accountability,” the statement noted.

Independence-Nigeria

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