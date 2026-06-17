Delta Governor Moves To Restore Electricity Supply In Isoko, Ndokwa Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken fresh steps to restore and improve electricity supply in parts of Isoko and Ndokwa land with the commencement of procurement processes for the rehabilitation and expansion of critical power infrastructure across the affected communities.

The move followed the issuance of an Invitation to Tender by the Delta State Ministry of Energy for the execution of key electricity projects aimed at addressing years of power challenges caused by inadequate infrastructure and vandalism.

According to the tender notice signed by the Secretary of the Ministerial Tenders Board, T.O. Bayoko, one of the major projects involves the construction of a 33KV Overhead High Voltage Line from Emevor through Otor-Owhe to Isoko Roundabout, as well as the rehabilitation of vandalized sections of the existing 33KV line between Iyede and Ellu in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The project is expected to significantly improve power supply to communities across the Isoko axis and boost economic activities in the area.

In another intervention, the state government plans to rehabilitate and reconstruct the vandalized 33KV power line stretching from Abbi through Emu-Obodeti to the Kwale 7.5MVA Injection Station in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The project is designed to restore stable electricity to several communities that have suffered prolonged disruptions due to the destruction of critical power facilities.

The Ministry also announced plans to upgrade the existing 500KVA Independent Power Project (IPP) substation transformer at the Permanent Secretary’s Quarters in Asaba to a 1000KVA transformer, further strengthening electricity infrastructure within the state capital.

The tender advertisement, issued through the Ministry’s Planning, Research and Statistics Department, invited suitably qualified companies to bid for the projects, underscoring the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to improving power infrastructure as part of its M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Industry observers say the projects, when completed, will not only restore electricity to affected communities but also stimulate economic growth, support small businesses, improve security and enhance the quality of life of residents.

Since assuming office, Governor Oborevwori has continued to prioritize infrastructure development across the state, with renewed attention being given to the power sector following the enactment of the Delta State Electricity Power Sector Law, which seeks to expand access to reliable and sustainable electricity for residents and businesses.

The latest electricity projects are expected to bring relief to thousands of households and businesses in Isoko and Ndokwa communities that have long yearned for improved power supply, while reinforcing the administration’s resolve to accelerate development across all parts of the state.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn