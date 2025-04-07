Re: Senator Ede Dafinone’s Recent Overtures For Peace And Reconciliation In Delta APC

Share This





















By Dr. Joseph Tedwins Emudainohwo

Dear Senator Ede Dafinone,

LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I am compelled to write to you again, and again, I am doing it with a profound sense of disappointment. This time , I want to address your sudden and calculated shift toward advocating for peace within the party. Of course we need peace within the party, and peace we would achieve with or without the likes of you.

Your recent gestures, framed as conciliatory, are not only disingenuous but emblematic of the very opportunism that has defined your political maneuvers against H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the collective interest of our party and state. Let me be unequivocal: your repentance is not genuine. It is a self-serving stratagem born of desperation, not contrition. And we are not fooled.

History bears witness to your actions. After H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege invested his political capital, sagacity, and goodwill to secure your senatorial victory – a position you failed to attain three times prior, you now chose to repay loyalty with treachery. You conspired with detractors, including those openly aligned with the opposition, to undermine his credibility, and attempted to sabotage his gubernatorial aspirations, and at the same time, fracture our party’s unity. You joined to create and openly aligned with the devious and unconstitutional “college of leaders” which everyone has described as, nothing short of a cabal designed to destabilize the gubernatorial aspiration of H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and of course, the party’s cohesion. And when you failed on that, you joined your failed “collegiate leaders” to recruit a known adversary of H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, into our ranks, with the intent to sow chaos and weaken our party ‘s structure. Your actions exposes your blatant disregard for the party’s integrity and the people’s mandate. The APC grassroots very well know these facts, and would not forget it so soon!

So, your newfound advocacy for peace coincides precisely with the collapse of your schemes. When the presidency and national leadership of our party rejected your unconstitutional machinations, and when the grassroots – the lifeblood of our party – rose in defiance of your clique, you suddenly pivoted. Where was this call for unity when you and your allies plotted in the shadows? Why seek peace only AFTER your political survival was threatened? Your actions reek of cowardice, not courage; survivalism, not sincerity.

You speak of reconciliation, yet you have made no effort to atone for the harm inflicted on others in our senatorial district.

The Ethiope East LGA delegation you and your Chief of Staff – Chief Adelabu Bodjor so denigrated when you invited them to Abuja and when your aide told the Ethiope East LGA Constituents to “go to hell” is an issue you cannot flippantly address by sneaking into ‘Oviorie’ unnoticed.

Why target peace with the party members while perpetuating discord everywhere? True reconciliation requires accountability, not cherry-picked overtures to salvage your dwindling relevance. The grassroots you alienated, the party members you manipulated, and the opposition alliances you entertained demand more than hollow words.

Your “Trojan horse” peace is a thinly veiled attempt to rehabilitate your image, not to heal the party. How can trust be restored when your entire political career – particularly your recent actions – has been defined by betrayal? The electorate remembers; H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege remembers; the party remembers. I too remember!

However, if your intentions were pure, and are still pure, you would by now, PUBLICLY renounce your unconstitutional “college of leaders” and dissolve all alliances with opposition collaborators within our party; Apologize unreservedly to the party’s grassroots, whose trust you squandered; Demonstrate tangible support for the party’s unity, beginning with the senatorial district you have divided by the many actions of Chief Adelabu Bodjor – the man, from whose eyes you look at politics, and speak the kind of politics that you have been known to speak!

Until then, your words ring hollow. The focus amongst the APC grassroots remains unwavering, and it is to elect H.E. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Governor of Delta State in 2027. The APC grassroots have affirmed their faith in him, and he is the one to lead our state toward progress.

The APC grassroots will therefore not be distracted by disingenuous theatrics or permit your self-preservation agenda to derail the collective mission. The APC grassroot’s will, – and not backroom schemes, will determine the 2027 General Election. Let history judge us both by our actions, not our pretenses.

Okakuro (Dr.) Joseph Tedwins Emudainohwo writes on behalf of Ethiope East LGA APC Grassroots

