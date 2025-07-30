“Pull Him Down Syndrome” Is Negating Responsive Leadership In Urhobo Nation-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has urged Urhobo people nationwide to cease what he termed the “Pull Him Down Syndrome” directed toward Urhobo political and economic champions. He emphasised the need for unity to effectively harness Urhobo strength for the socio-economic development of the Urhobo Nation.

Dafinone made this statement on Monday, July 28, 2025, in a landmark keynote address to the Urhobo Nation at the inaugural Urhobo Leadership Series. The event, organised by the Urhobo Consultative Forum (UCF), was themed “Redefining Public Service and Accountability: Reflections on Senator Ede Dafinone’s Representation.”

In his address, Dafinone highlighted ongoing discussions regarding the creation of a new Urhobo state, referencing the Ethiope State creation movement. He disclosed that he had engaged in several meetings with groups advocating for the creation of the new state from the present Delta State. However, he noted a lack of comprehensive consultation, engagement, and involvement from all Urhobo leadership structures in the discourse surrounding state creation.

He shared his participation in a constitutional amendment public hearing in Bayelsa, where he voiced support for Hon. Ben Etanebena’s efforts to include Ethiope State in Nigeria’s federal structure. Dafinone raised concerns about the previous lack of support for Urhobo state advocates and stressed the need for a collaborative effort among Urhobo leadership to consider the merits and implications of creating Ethiope State versus maintaining existing structures.

Dafinone addressed the urgent need for strong leadership within the Urhobo community, kingdom, and the Urhobo nation at large, lamenting the absence of collective point of reference or a rallying point, a role the UPU played in the past when it comes to Urhobo leadership.

He referenced a recent tragic incident where 17 soldiers were killed in Okuama, stressing the importance of ensuring that the remaining detained indigenes of Okuama are freed or given a fair chance to defend themselves. He decried the decline of the Urhobo voice and influence among the comity of ethnic nationalities, emphasising the need for the Urhobo nation to rejig its strategies and forge a united leadership devoid of personal agendas that can speak up on issues affecting the Urhobo national interest.

The Senator emphasised the critical role of the Urhobo Consultative Forum, the Urhobo Progress Union, and other Urhobo progressive groups in fostering open dialogue and leadership among Urhobo people. He implored leaders to set aside divisions and adopt a collaborative approach, leveraging the skills and influence of notable Urhobo figures in various fields to push for what rightly belongs to the Urhobos from the Nigerian state.

Dafinone specifically identified the “Pulling Down Syndrome” as a significant obstacle to effective and responsive leadership in the Urhobo nation, describing it as a pervasive issue within the Urhobo nation where individuals undermine one another instead of uplifting their people. He revealed that he has faced sustained media attacks attributed to a few individuals in the past six months, urging those behind such retrogressive acts to focus on promoting their initiatives rather than disparaging other Urhobos.

“As champions in our community, we must stand together. If we continue to undermine one another, we risk losing our place at the table when it comes to the distribution of Nigeria’s resources,” he stated.

He also pointed out the lack of support among Urhobo individuals and groups, mentioning how he hosts monthly ‘meet and greet’ sessions in Abuja to connect Urhobo leaders and strengthen their influence in government. The feedback he often receives is that Urhobo lacks support for one another.

On cultural preservation, Dafinone acknowledged the decline of the Urhobo language and culture over time, despite being guilty of not speaking the Urhobo language himself. He initiated an Urhobo language competition to encourage learning and engagement with the language among the younger generation.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for UCF, Abraham Ogbodo, highlighted the urgent need for leadership within the Urhobo Nation. He advocated for the UCF and other groups to spearhead collective efforts aimed at fostering effective leadership and governance in the Urhobo nation.

Ogbodo emphasised that the Urhobo people must prioritise presenting their best candidates for leadership roles to ensure they can effectively leverage the resources available to their community.

Chief Richard Iyede, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, UCF, welcomed participants and reiterated the forum’s dedication to promoting cultural preservation and cohesive development across Urhobo land through initiatives like the ‘ARISE’ initiative.

The forum’s leadership series serves as a vital platform for discussions aimed at advancing Urhobo unity and fostering progress amidst challenges faced by Urhobo people. The leadership series, hosted virtually, saw over 160 Urhobo leaders, professionals, youths, and women from Nigeria, Europe, America, and Canada joining the discussion.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com