Protesting Isoko Indigenes Disrupts Oando’s Operations Over Neglect Of Their Community

LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes of Irri community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday disrupted operations at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 60 Flow Station operated by Oando Plc.

The flow station, formerly operated by Agip Nigeria Limited, supplies 60 to 70 percent of gas to Kwale/Okpai Gas Plant.

The protesters, mostly men, women and youths, stormed the flow station and prevented workers access and exit to their offices on the premise that the oil firm failed in associating with the development of the community.

They claimed they took the action over alleged insensitivity of the company to the plight of Irri community where oil was discovered shortly after that of Oloibiri in Bayelsa State.

The angry women carried placards reading thus: ‘We Need Our PIA Deductions’; ‘Our Skill Acquisition Centre/Hospital Dormant’; ‘No Single Project By Oando Since 2017’; ‘Irri Needs Gas Turbine. We Need Employment’; ‘We Need Upgrade Of Our Indigenes in Oando’; ‘We Need EIA Report’, among others.

The protesters vowed not to vacate the premises of the oil company until their demands are met.

To demonstrate their seriousness, the protesters placed a coffin at the entrance of the facility, performed some rituals before setting up canopies where food were prepared for them for as a long as they occupy the firm.

Odio Silas Efajemue, the Odio- in-Council, who spoke on behalf of the traditional ruler of Irri, His Royal Majesty, Simon Wajutome Odhomo, Igbogidi 1, the Odio Ologbo of Irri kingdom, lamented the pathetic power situation affecting the community.

He said: “The Flow Station formerly operated by Agip and now taken over by Oando has been operating in our community for many years and there is nothing to show for it. Irri is in darkness for many years now.

“We need light (power), and if we do not get it and our other demands are not met, we will shut down the flow station.”

The President, Irri Development Union (IDU), Mr. John Ozaveva Eweh said Agip now Oando, has been operating in the community for many years adding “In all these years, the community has been left behind.”

He disclosed that the leadership of Irri has written several letters, made series of requests but no avail.

“The firm never even deemed it fit to respond to series of our letters making demands but to no avail. They are in our land working and exploiting our God-given resources without giving regards to our community in which they operate,” he added.

The Secretary to the palace of Odio-Ologbo of Irri kingdom, Hon. Efewoma Okiroro Otuaga, also lamented the ignominy with which Oando has been treating the community.

He said since Oando took over operations from Agip, the new management never deemed it necessary to even pay a visit to the royal father of the community.

Otuaga also lamented that none of their Indigenes holds any management position preferring to recruit them for manual labour, stressing that an Irri man with a doctorate works there as a junior staff.

He stated the protesters would remain at the premises of the company until their demands were met adding that if in the next 48 hours, shut down the operations of the company.

Head of the military deployed to the facility, Captain K.O Popoola, made several attempts to placate the protesters but to no avail.

He had to plead with them not to be violent in their agitation, assuring them that a report had been sent to the appropriate authority to look into their demands.

ThisDay

