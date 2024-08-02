Protest: Two Lawyers Escape Death From Thugs Brutalisation In Effurun, Delta

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected thugs have reportedly brutalised and wounded two lawyers, Barristers Omes Ogedegbe and Dafe Avwunufeduring the ongoing nationwide protest against bad governance.

The incident occurred at the DSC roundabout in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was the intervention of military personnel that saved the lawyers from being killed.

The lawyers, who are members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Effurun branch, are currently at the Ekpan General Hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained due to the brutalization.

Omes Ogedegbe who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the thugs yesterday in his facebook page recalled, “ We were beaten but not broken down. As lawyers we owe the society direction. When we got complaint of brutalization of protesters we decided as lawyers to take a survey.

“Upon our arrival at the DSC roundabout while I was in the Company of three other lawyers Oghenetega Comrade and two others. We saw a man narrating his ordeals in the hands of the thugs.

“The thugs suddenly appeared and started attacking us with lethal weapons claiming they have orders to ensure no protest holds in Uvwie. While the attack was going on the police were just about a pole away entertaining themselves from the scene giving implied approval to the thugs. “You can’t Beat God’s child and go free. Just then the gallant officers of the 3 battalion of the Nigerian army came on time and we were able to arrest five of the very hardened thugs who seemed determined to kill protesters.

“They have been handed over to the police of the Ekpan division. We are determined to prosecute them and their criminal partners at large.

“I must appreciate the NBA EFFURUN BRANCH, Comrade Elder Sunnday Enudi, Monday Joe Adjarho, Akpovwa Uruemu, Israel Joe PM Arigbe and several others who reached out in solidarity.”

The suspects are currently detained at the Ekpan Police Station.

The Vice Chairman of the NBA Effurun branch, who confirmed the attack, said, “The Chairman of the Uvwie Local Government Area, on whose behalf the thugs claimed to be acting, came to the police station to release them, promising to cover the medical bills.

According to him, “We resisted that. We will rely on you to get involved with any of our national leaders to ensure that the thugs are not released.”

DailyPost

