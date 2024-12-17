Prince Lukman Salutes Ex-President Buhari At 82

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Prince Uzor Otunuya Lukman has congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Lukman in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said he is delighted to extend its warmest felicitations to former President Muhammad Buhari on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

He disclosed that this milestone is a testament to his remarkable life, dedication, and service to the nation.

In a heartfelt birthday message to the former president, Lukman commended Buhari’s unwavering commitment to public service, highlighting his exceptional leadership and dedication to the progress of the nation.

“As we celebrate this special day, I acknowledge President Buhari’s unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria. His leadership has been a beacon of hope, inspiring generations to strive for a better future.

“I commend his unshakeable resolve in upholding democratic values, which has strengthened our nation’s institutions and promoted the well-being of all citizens,” stated.

Lukman disclosed that throughout his illustrious career, President Buhari has demonstrated exceptional courage, integrity, and selflessness, adding that his contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security, and anti-corruption, have been invaluable.

While wishing Buhari happy birthday, Lukman prayed that this special day marks the beginning of another year filled with good health, happiness, and continued service to our great nation.

