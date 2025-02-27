Prince Emiko Declares Omo-Agege As True Leader Of Delta APC, Urges Unity For 2027

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and a prominent prince of Warri Kingdom, Prince Yemi Emiko, Ph.D., has declared that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has rightfully earned the leadership of the APC in Delta State.

Speaking at an interactive leaders and stakeholders meeting hosted by Warri South LGA at 911 Event Center, Ugbuwangue on Wednesday, Prince Emiko criticized those attempting to claim party leadership without tangible contributions to the party’s success.

He emphasized that leadership is earned, not enforced, and expressed dismay that individuals who contributed little to APC’s historic victories in Delta were positioning themselves as leaders through media appearances.

Prince Emiko, who was the APC Delta South senatorial candidate in the 2015 elections, stressed that political leadership must be built from the grassroots. He urged those aspiring for leadership to return to their units and wards, mobilize support, and show results.

“All politics is local. If you want to lead, you must deliver your ward and local government. Omo-Agege has earned the leadership of Delta APC through hard work and grassroots mobilization—not by making empty claims on social media.”

He called on APC leaders and members to unite behind Omo-Agege, stating that if the party remains solidly behind him, it will sweep PDP out of Delta in 2027. “Omo-Agege, you have earned the leadership of Delta APC. Those jumping around in Abuja have no local base. Elections are not won on social media but through grassroots mobilization. Leadership is about results, and with APC winning two out of three senatorial seats for the first time in Delta’s history, there is no doubt that Omo-Agege is our leader.”

Omo-Agege acknowledges support, calls for genuine reconciliation:

In his remarks, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege expressed gratitude to APC leaders and members for their sacrifices and unwavering support. He acknowledged that while APC secured significant victories in the Senate and House of Assembly elections, it fell short of clinching the governorship. However, he remained optimistic about the party’s future.

Addressing internal party disputes, Omo-Agege emphasized that while reconciliation is important, it must be genuine and not just political rhetoric. “I don’t know any politician who doesn’t want reconciliation. Everyone talks about it because, as they say, talk is cheap. But let’s be honest—talking is easy; real reconciliation requires action. We have done everything possible, and we are still ready to do more, but only if it is genuine and based on a shared determination to win.”

He criticized past “purported attempts” at reconciliation, stating that no real efforts had been made to bring opposing party leaders together for meaningful discussions since the 2023 elections. Instead, false narratives were pushed, claiming that he and his team rejected reconciliation.

“The last thing we heard was, ‘They don’t want reconciliation.’ That was the story. But was there ever a real attempt to reconcile? No. It was all talk, and talk alone doesn’t build unity. In politics, no one can win an election alone—it takes a collective effort.”

Reflecting on the 2023 elections in Warri South LGA, Omo-Agege revealed that after reviewing the results, he believed APC had actually won, despite alterations. “Even with the changes made to the results, the margin was very small. We know we won in this local government. But moving forward, we must be more vigilant and strategic to prevent any manipulation.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Senator Omo-Agege urged his supporters to remain focused, work harder, and strengthen the party’s grassroots presence. He acknowledged the sabotage that occurred during the last election, noting that the APC will be better prepared next time to prevent internal sabotage. Additionally, the party will take steps to prevent the falsification of election results by the PDP.

Omo-Agege urged APC members to stay united and committed to the party’s success, stressing that Delta’s future depends on collective effort and holding leaders accountable. ‘We must work together. The task ahead is not just about politics—it is about securing the future of Delta State. With unity, strategy, and determination, we will take APC to victory in 2027,’ he said.”

