Police Storm Kidnappers Hideout In Delta Forest, Kill Five, Recover 3 AK-47 Riffles, 150 Ammunition

LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBTODAY)-Operatives of CP-Special Assignment team on 21st April 2025, acting on intelligence relating to kidnapping in Ubuluku, isseluku, issele-Asagba and environs by one Bellow Abubakar and his gang members, the operatives stormed one of their hideouts in Agu-Amawbia forest, Anambra state.

During the raid of the suspects hideout in the forest, the operatives recovered one Ak-47 rifle, one hundred and thirty-two rounds of live ammunition.

Investigation was extended to another of their hideout in a forest between Issele-Asagba and Utulu, where the said Bellow Abubakar and his gang members were waiting in Ambush.

The suspected kidnappers attacked the policemen in a fierce gun battle but the team who were aware of the battle ahead reciprocated in like manner.

The suspects could not withstand the firepower of the operatives, as they ran in different direction with various degrees of bullet injuries.

Five of the suspects including the said bellow Abubakar who could not escape due to severity of their injuries were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Two additional AK-47 rifles and eighteen (18) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered in the forest. Manhunt for other injured fleeing suspects in ongoing.

