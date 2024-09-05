Police Raid Drug Joint In Asaba, Arrest 40

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Command has arrested 40 drug dealers at the popular Swees Spirit Hotel Junction in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The PUNCH gathered that the police, in collaboration with other security stakeholders, conducted a raid operation on Tuesday night.

It was learned that the operation was initiated following credible intelligence regarding a criminal hideout where illicit drug activities were rampant, causing significant distress and harm to society.

“During the operation, which was executed with precision and diligence, 40 individuals were arrested for their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“The suspects, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, resorted to fleeing into the storm drainage along Okpanam Road, but the swift and coordinated efforts of the police ensured their apprehension,” a security source told our correspondent.

The source said the operation would serve as a clear message to all that the security apparatus is committed to eradicating the menace of hard drug peddling and other criminal activities in the state.

He said the raid would be a strong deterrent to those who believe that engaging in such illegal activities is business as usual.

He added that the government would continue to take decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of all Deltans.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

He said, “Yes, it is true, we raided the area last night and arrested 40 suspects. Although we are yet to make it official, we are planning to issue a press release to that effect.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com