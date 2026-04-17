Police Intercept 490 Grams Of Cocaine Conceal Inside Electric Energy Bulbs

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LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recorded significant operational successes resulting in the interception of a consignment of hard carefully concealed inside electric energy bulbs.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to URHOBOTODAY) revealed that on 13 April 2026 at about 0845hrs, operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol (SHP) stationed along the Onicha-Ugbo/Ewohimi Road intercepted a Sienna bus driven by Osuke Stephen conveying passengers en route to the northern part of the country.

“During the search, officer’s uncovered illicit substances carefully concealed inside electric energy bulbs. The exhibits recovered include 490 grams of substance suspected to be cocaine and 4 grams of weeds suspected to be loud, a strain of cannabis. Preliminary investigation revealed that the substances were being transported to Abuja. Effort to arrest other suspects linked to the offense is ongoing,” he disclosed.

In a related development, Edafe disclosed that sustained investigative efforts into a case of conspiracy, cultism, and murder led to another operational breakthrough on the same day. He stated that at about 2045hrs, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible intelligence, recovered one pump-action gun with three rounds of live cartridges abandoned at the Ekigbo area of Ughelli.

“The recovery is connected to an earlier case in which three suspects have been arrested, charged to court, and remanded in prison custody for the murder of one Alex Adanike, which occurred on 15 January 2026 in Ughelli.

“Further intelligence revealed that one Eddy Onose, male, who is currently at large, was in possession of the firearm before abandoning it upon realising he was being trailed. The suspect is also linked to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as “ARO BAGGAR”. Efforts are ongoing, in collaboration with local vigilante groups, to apprehend the fleeing suspect and recover additional evidence.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the State. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support the Police in crime fighting.

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