Police Commence Investigation Into Officers Harassment Of Delta Poly SUG President

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has commenced an investigation into an incident where policemen allegedly slapped and shot at the Student Union Government’s President of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Eruru Christian, over N500 ‘settlement.’

According to the videos shared by an X.com user, #ChuksEricE, the SUG president was allegedly approached by police officers who demanded that he “settled” them with N500.

He was however reportedly threatened and physically assaulted when he refused to comply.

In one of the videos, the SUG president was heard saying, “You slapped me because I refused to settle you. You will see what you have never seen in your life before. Ogwashi-Uku divisional police slapped me, SUG president because I refused to settle them in my vehicle… because I refused to give him N500.”

“They are running inside the bush, look at them, criminals. They are threatening to shoot me, SUG president. Look at you, criminals. The whole world is going to see you,” he said in another video as a policeman stepped out of the vehicle and fired a shot in the air.

In response to the allegations, the command’s spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, acknowledged that an investigation into the incident had been launched and added that the officer accused of assaulting the SUG president had been detained.

Edafe wrote on X.com on Monday, “While we are looking into this incident, his allegations of them asking for #500 remains an allegation and we are looking into it. He said they hit him, that’s also wrong and the officer is presently detained. The SUG president alleged that he was slapped, that is also being looked into.”

The PPRO, however, stated that the conduct of the SUG president in calling the police “criminals” and “thieves” should not be encouraged, particularly because the officers were deployed to the area due to ongoing kidnapping concerns.

Edafe wrote, “We should not encourage the behaviour of the SUG president being so hostile to policemen deployed because of the kidnapping complaints in that area.

“Calling policemen on their lawful duty criminals and thieves is wrong. He called the police criminals and thief even after they had left him. This too should be discouraged. The command is looking into the incident, the police shooting was wrong.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com