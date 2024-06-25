Peace Advocate Calls For Peace, Security In Rivers, Hails Fubara’s Swift Response To Safety

Share This





















By Christy David.

LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chap. Brig. Gen. Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian calls out for peace and security in Rivers State as he expressed his gratitude to the governor of Rivers State , His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his swift response and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.

In an interview with Port Harcourt Peace Advocate, he acknowledged the governor to be a man of peace, dignity and has the interest of the people in heart.

Referring to insecurity crisis that the residents of Diobu, Town, Artillery and slaughter axis of Port Harcourt have been facing in recent months, with reports of increased crime rates and incidents of violence in the area, he urged people to stop violence, abiding by the rules and regulations so as to help the governor achieve peace.

He has also welcomed the newly elected Local Government Area (LGA) chairman of Rivers State as he extends his congratulations to the new chairmen and expressed his confidence in their ability to serve the people of Rivers State effectively and is optimistic about the future of security under the leadership of the new LGA chairmen.

In his final speech, he is appealing for everyone to allow the governor to take full charge of the state as he said “After God in Rivers State is our dear Governor” so as for things to be peaceful for the masses as cost of living is becoming so unbearable and also to pray as he said in the Bible that we ought to pray for the peace of our nation.

