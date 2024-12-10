PDP Chieftain Disagrees With Northerners Claim Of Being Short-Change ByTinubu’s Govt

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged the Northerners to halt their claims of having been short-changed by President Bola Tinubu’s government after voting him to emerged as the President of Nigeria.

He recalled that former President Muhammdu Buhari was in office for eight years during which he executed most of the national projects in the North, while former President Goodluck Jonathan equally did the same in North than he did the South where he came from.

Onuesoke made the statement at Kano International Airport while reacting to the claim of Mr. Anthony Sani, the former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) who alleged that many Northerners are feeling uneasy with current government of President Bola Tinubu and considering alternatives for the 2027 Presidential election.

The former ACF leader reminded the public that the Northerners played major role in bring President Tinubu to power in both during the party primaries and general election hence it is natural that the region expect favorable treatment in return.

Onuesoke who wondered if the essence of voting a candidate for the Presidential office is to be favourable to one region of the country against others argued that only the Northern votes cannot make Tinubu the President just as he added that all Nigerians voted for Tinubu as such the statement of preparing to vote him out in 2027 as pointed out by ex-ACF leader should not arise.

“All Nigerians voted for President Tinubu. So why this statement of they are preparing for 2027 and they will remove him? Only the Northern votes cannot remove Bola Tinubu. Nigerians voted for him. Not the North voted for him. It did not mean if majority of the Northerners voted for Tinubu then Tinubu is the President of Northern Nigeria. He is the President of the country. What is the short changing the Northerners are claiming they shortage-change them which is resulting in issuing of threat.

“Who did the Southerners cry to when former President Muhammdu Buhari was the President? Goodluck Jonathan did everything they suppose to do for the North. Despite that, they ganged up to vote him out. What will they do to satisfy the North. Does it mean that if all the Northerners voted for Tinubu then all the projects should go to the North?

“So what will the South-South, the owners of the revenue of the country be shouting on? How many slots have those from South -South got in term of ministerial slots? What has the Fedral Government done for those in South-South? Are they saying those in the South-South did not vote for him?

“A lot of people voted for Tinubu in the South-South. Is Cross Rivers State not APC state? Did APC not win Senatorial and House of Reprehensive seats in South-South? APC won Senatorial and House of Representative seats in Delta State. The Northerners should put a stop to the statement of short-change. They alone cannot produce the President,” he stated..

