PBAT Door-2-Door Movement:Only Tinubu Can Take Nigeria To Desired Destination- Tompolo

LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Tantita Security Services, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, on Friday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only Nigerian who can take the country to the destination it desires to be.

He said this during PBAT Door-2-Door Movement Press Conference in Abuja to mobilise grassroots support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as well as to commemorate Democracy Day which was on June 12.

Represented by the Technical Adviser, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Edgar Daniel Biu, he expressed confidence in the ability of every Nigeria to make the government successful and promised to drive the movement to make sure it is organically connected to Nigerians at grass level.

Tomopolo, who is the grand patron of the Movement, said, “We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one that can really take this country to that destination where we want it to be. Not too long ago, we saw, we all felt the direction this was country was going, but it has taken the sagacity of President Tinubu’s to steer this country away from the precipice, from the brink of a fall.

“Today, it is quite evident, sir, that economically speaking, we are on a rebound. We are on a rebound. When you talk about the fiscal and monetary policy, you can see better management of the exchange rate. We quite understand the pangs, the feelings of the ordinary Nigerians, how they feel about the economy. The President is not aloof to that. He has been quite proactive. There are so many progammes that have been put in place to bring that social cohesiveness for the ordinary Nigerian. We will take this movement to local governments, wards, units, states and we would organize it organically. Your voice will count,” he said.

He also noted that the partnership with Tantita to secure oil and gas infrastructure is a springboard for economic development.

“With regards to the pipeline vandalism, we all know the history of this country with regards to the hydrocarbon industry. It has worked to the disadvantage of the hydrocarbon industry,” he said.

He said since the involvement of Tantita, there has been upward production of our hydrocarbon.

He said the collaboration had also taken the environment into consideration.

“At the bed of the river, it used to be quite oily. But now you can see how clean it is. People are back into their traditional vocations, fishing, farming and all. We have better breathing environment. There are a whole lot of ailments beside the other social economic issue that comes out of the deficit of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft. We had soot before.

“Now the environment, this region has been brought, I believe, under 70 % control. But where it matters most beyond the environment and bringing money into government coffers is this contract with Tantita has brought social stability in the Niger Delta, providing employment across the Niger Delta and beyond. Close to about 50,000 youths.

“So in a nutshell, the contract with Tantita for providing security to our hydrocarbon industry, in hindsight, has provided a springboard for economic development. It has provided a springboard for inclusivity. It has provided a springboard. It’s like a silver bullet that has come to solve a lot of problems ranging from economic, environmental, and to all the social vices,” he said.

The PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, Protem National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, lauded the President Tinubu for bold reforms and landmark achievements, saying over the last two years, Nigeria has been on an irreversible path to prosperity under his leadership.

He said the Tinubu presidency has rekindled hope and positioned the country as a beacon of democratic excellence and economic transformation.

“In just two years, President Tinubu has demonstrated unparalleled vision, courage, and resolve, positioning Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democratic governance. His bold reforms and transformative policies have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth, prosperity, and unity,” he said.

He pointed to a string of accomplishments in various sectors of national life, from education and healthcare to economic reforms, infrastructure development, and security, arguing that the administration’s pace and scale of delivery were unprecedented.

Adekanbi highlighted the administration’s decision to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates and remove the longstanding petrol subsidy as bold moves that have not only stabilized the naira but also saved the government over $10 billion annually.

He said Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio had dropped from 96% in 2022 to under 40% by 2024, a feat he attributed to fiscal discipline and increased government revenue, which reached N6 trillion in the first quarter of 2025.

He also credited the administration with a rise in oil production to 1.61 million barrels per day and renewed investor confidence through programs such as Naira-for-Crude and the expansion of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative. He said projections to hit 2 million barrels per day by the end of 2025 and 5 million by 2027 were “realistic and achievable” under the current trajectory.

The group praised the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which it said had provided interest-free loans to over 500,000 students nationwide, as well as digital training programs for over 100,000 Nigerian youths. These, Adekanbi noted, were “game-changing” initiatives that would prepare Nigeria’s young population for the global tech-driven economy.

Adekanbi commended ongoing infrastructure projects such as the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Second Niger Bridge access roads. He described them as legacy projects that would deepen national integration and unlock economic potential across the regions.

On healthcare, he said the revitalization of 1,000 primary healthcare centres, expansion of health insurance coverage to 20 million Nigerians, and new cancer treatment centres under the National Health Fellows program were improving access and equity in health delivery.

On the security front, the group credited the administration with neutralizing over 13,500 terrorists and rescuing more than 11,000 kidnapped victims, noting the deployment of specialized Mining Marshals in the Niger Delta and other hotspots as part of efforts to secure critical assets and stabilize restive regions.

Adekanbi also applauded President Tinubu’s push for local government autonomy through a landmark Supreme Court ruling and for strengthening institutions, promoting transparency, and restoring trust in governance.

According to the group, about 70 million Nigerians have benefitted from the Conditional Cash Transfer Program, while the Consumer Credit Scheme and the construction of Renewed Hope Estates have expanded access to housing and credit facilities for citizens.

“From digital governance reforms to the enforcement of the Data Protection Law, passport backlog clearance, and massive enrollment in the NIN database, the Tinubu administration is resetting the Nigerian system for efficiency, transparency, and inclusion,” Adekanbi added.

The group also acknowledged its Grand Patron, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), for his steadfast belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda, citing Tinubu’s “stellar track record as Lagos State Governor” and his “transformational achievements” as President.

Adekanbi called on Nigerians to continue supporting the Tinubu administration to consolidate on its gains, pledging that the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement would intensify grassroots mobilization in defence of democratic dividends and national development.

“Together, we will build a Nigeria that is prosperous, united, and globally respected,” he said.

The Northeast Coordinator of the movement, Comrade Zakari Hashim, said the campaign seeks to bridge the gap between federal policies and everyday realities by delivering information, government programs, and tangible support directly to the doorsteps of ordinary Nigerians.

“The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is not just a campaign; it is a citizenship awakening, a grassroots revolution, and a commitment to rebuild Nigeria from the ground up,” Hashim said.

He said positioned as a key driver of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to foster national development, the movement emphasizes inclusivity and participatory democracy.

He said it aims to empower communities by providing firsthand awareness of initiatives targeting security, infrastructure, economic reform, social welfare, job creation, and youth involvement.

Through direct household engagement, the initiative will promote government interventions, create feedback loops between citizens and decision-makers, and give every Nigerian a voice in governance, he said.

“We’re taking good governance to every doorstep. From cities to villages, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is mobilizing Nigerians to understand, feel, and benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The Nation

