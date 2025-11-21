Passage Of Segun Awolow Is A Great Loss To All-Senator Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial Disrict, Senator Ede Dafinone has expressed great shock over the passage of Olusegun Awolowo Jr, describing his demise as a great loss to to all who knew him.

Olusegun Awolowo, a grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has died.

The Awolowo family announced the passing on Thursday. He was 62.

“With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Olusegun Awolowo,” the statement read

Reacting to the pronouncement Dafinone exclaimed, “I am shocked to hear the news of the passing of Olusegun Awolowo Jr., a resourceful lawyer and grandson of the late nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. His death, announced by the Awolowo family on Thursday, is a painful loss not only to his family but also to all who knew him and appreciated his remarkable contributions to national development.”

Describing Segun Awolowo’s death as personal loss to him, he recalled, “The passing of Segun is a personal loss to me. Our paths crossed in the course of national service, and through years of close collaboration, we became friends. I worked closely with him during his tenure as Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2021, while I served as a Director in NEXIM Bank and Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG). What began as a professional relationship grew into a meaningful friendship built on mutual respect and shared commitment to Nigeria’s economic progress.”

He maintained that Segun was an exceptional public servant—visionary, dedicated, and deeply patriotic, adding his leadership at NEPC and his tireless work in promoting Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda left an indelible mark on the nation’s economic landscape.

“He carried himself with humility, warmth, and brilliance, qualities that endeared him to colleagues, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Awolowo family, the government and people of Ogun State, and all Nigerians mourning this great loss. May God grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may the soul of Segun Awolowo Jr. find eternal rest,” he stateded

