Participants Express Joy As Hundreds Of Udu LGA Residents Benefit From Free Diabetes Sanitisation Outreach

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of residents from Udu Local Government Area in Delta State on Monday, participated in the ‘Senator Ede Dafinone’s Free Diabetes Sensitization and Testing Medical Outreach’. This outreach is part of a broader initiative aimed at serving the eight local government areas in the Delta Central Senatorial District.

The free medical outreach, organized in collaboration with the National Health Fellows and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), provided vital medical services, including free check-ups, testing, and consultations.

The event took place at the Orhuwhorhun Primary Health Centre in Udu LGA, where attendees received diabetes and hypertension (BP) checks, tuberculosis (TB) screenings, eye examinations, reading glasses, and pharmaceutical drugs.

Mr. Daniel Odien, one of Senator Dafinone’s Liaison Officer for Udu LGA, commended Senator Dafinone for his commitment to making healthcare accessible for the people of Udu Kingdom. He said; “We are so happy for this medical outreach. We thank Senator Ede Dafinone for sponsoring this programme which has touched many lives today and rekindling their health status. God bless our distinguished senator”.

Mr. Darlington Ehriejakor, the Senior Special Assistant to the Senate President and a ward coordinator for Senator Ede Dafinone, also praised the initiative. He expressed gratitude for the outreach, stating, “We are so happy for this medical outreach. We thank Senator Ede Dafinone and his team who thought it dip to put this amazing medical outreach together to touch the lives of Udu people and environs. We encourage him to do more for our people. We pray that God should give him the well with thou to do more for the people and I congratulate him in advance “Arc. Alex Emuobor Oniomughare, Assistant Liaison Officer to Dafinone, acknowledged the importance of the outreach, particularly for the elderly in the community. He noted, “Participants are feeling very high in spirit because this opportunity comes once in a while. I pray that God empowers Ede Dafinone to make this programme a yearly event.”

Participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its significance in addressing health issues often neglected due to financial constraints. One participant, Madam Edirin Ararirhe, shared her experience: “When I heard of this program, I rushed to participate because I didn’t know what was wrong with me. After my check-up, they informed me about my high blood pressure and provided care. I pray that God will continue to bless the organiser of this programme”

“I am very happy: so many people have died because of this. Some will claim that it is witchcraft that has caused the problem; not knowing that it is a Medical issue. So I thank senator Ede Dafinone for this initiative and I am appealing that this should be down yearly to help our people especially those who do not have money to go to the hospital”.

Another attendee, Mrs. Precious Egbe, praised the medical team and the attention she received, stating, “I thank the organizers for this initiative. I came for check up and everything went smoothly and orderly. I pray that God continues to bless the the organiser so they can keep providing these humanitarian services for us.”

Senator Ede Dafinone’s free medical outreach was seen as a crucial service helping to raise health awareness and improve the well-being of the Delta Central people, with participants advocating for the programme to be held from time to time.

