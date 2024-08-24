Panic In Delta As Security Men Resume Arrest Of Okuama Community Leaders

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension is gradually building up in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State over the arrest of six leaders of Okuama community, including a professor from the Delta State University (DELSU), Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo. Indigenes of the community are calling for their unconditional release by the Nigerian Army.

The other arrested leaders were Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mr. James Oghoroko, Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and a woman, Mrs. Rita Akata.

The six leaders of Okuama community in Ewu kingdom were arrested early this week by suspected military personnel and DSS at different locations across the state.

The wife of Chief Adogbo, while narrating how her husband was arrested and whisked away, said, “At about six to seven o’clock on Monday morning, I woke up and saw my husband with a fuse, preparing to fix the light as he was getting ready to go out.”

“When I opened the balcony we saw over 20 military men in uniform, police uniform and some were in mufty and Jalabia, another was dress in cooperate.

“They asked for my husband’s name and he told them, they asked us to open the gate and our little daughter that was playing games with my phone was asked by the security men to stop using the phone at the moment.

“One of them, who dressed corporately, introduced himself to us as DSS from Abuja and he flashed his identity card from a distance and that was the end.

“We never heard from them and we don’t know where they took him to till this moment; his mobile phone is switched off and there is no channel of communication till now. We were told that they came with about four Hilux load of army.

“We are pleading for his release because he has health challenges; he was to go for a medical check-up before he was arrested, the children want to see their father.

“Currently, I am sick because of this arrest and we are appealing to the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, President Bola Tinubu and all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on those who arrested him and others to be released unconditionally.

“We are aware that Okuama has issues and our husbands have been at the forefront for peace to return; he has been among those mediating for the return of peace to both communities.”

The elder brother of another detainee, Chief Belvis, Charles Adogbo, expressed shock at the arrest.

“I got a distress call on Monday that my brother has been arrested by the army and up till this moment, we have not been able to know where they have taken him to.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to locate where Belvis is and I am also appealing to the army to release Belvis unconditionally because he is a peace-loving person.

“He has been among those that stood firmly and held meetings with the state government and security agents for peace to return to Okuama.

“For him to be arrested is really surprising because, he was not declared wanted by the army and our appeal is that the relevant authorities should listen to our voices and release my brother Belvis Adogbo unconditionally,” he pleaded.

Other leaders of Okuama community, who also spoke on the arrest of their colleagues, averred that the development has ruffled the fragile peace in Ewu kingdom and could worsen the already precarious situation of resettlement.

Denouncing the arrest of the six Okuama leaders, Hon. Jacob Akemor said, “The recent arrest of our community is strange to us because has started returning but suddenly all our leaders are being arrested, they are being traced to their various homes in the city to be arrested.

“The youngest person arrested amongst these persons should be 65 years and they cannot face the stress and challenges; we want them to be released in as much as peace is returning.

“With this arrest, the people are scared of going back to Okuama; we want the Nigeria Army to return these people if they are responsible for their arrest and allow the peace process to continue.

“Everybody is currently afraid after the arrest and those that have returned to Okuama have started packing from the community as they don’t know who would be the next target.

“After the arrest, we contacted the Delta State Commissioner of Police to know and he said he was not aware, we contacted the DSS and they said the same thing, so we are afraid because we don’t know who is behind the arrest.

“Now that the state government is planning to rebuild the community, we should all allow peace to reign.”

One of the leaders, Victor Akemo, also said that “After the crisis, we have been coming together gradually and discussing with the state Commissioner of Police and whoever that is involved and these discussions have been going on peacefully until this latest occurrence.

“Suddenly things took another twist and all the community leaders have been arrested without any information; we don’t know those behind this arrest.

“We are pleading with the federal and state governments to prevail on those that arrested our people and let the public know their offence.

“The entire community is not stable because we don’t know the next person to be arrested. After the destruction of the community and various meetings, peace was returning to the community before this arrest and we are pleading with relevant authorities to ensure that those arrested be released.

“We cannot be running everyday and we want our people to be set free, the unfortunate incident of March 14, happened around Okuama community but Okuama people did not have hand in their killing.”

Another leader of the community, Emmanuel Okrika, reflected on the gruesome killing of the 17 officers and soldiers on March 14 around Okuama community.

According to him, “On that day, they (the soldiers) came to Okuama; we received and entertained them because we knew they are government people and on their way back, there were speed boats in the river that were shooting and we want security agents to investigate those speed boats that did the shooting that led to their death.

“While they were going, three boats came from the other side and some from Bomadi side and started shooting; we lost over a 100 persons in Okuama and that was where the army were killed.

“Our community has already been destroyed and now that the government is wanting to rebuild it, we should allow peace to reign.”

Before the recent arrest, the Delta State government had set in motion the reconstruction of the Okuama community which was levelled by soldiers after the killing of the 17 military personnel.

Nigeria Tribune

