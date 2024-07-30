Panic As Gunmen Attack Church In Asaba, Kill Policemen, Abduct Community Leader

Share This





















Gunmen suspectecd to be kidnappers have reportedly attacked a church, ‘King Jesus’ off DBS road in Delta State, reportedly killing two policemen and abducting the Ada Anioma, Joan Onyemaechi, a notable community member in Asaba, the state capital.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred Tuesday evening when the attackers opened fire on the security personnel before seizing their target.

“Kidnappers went on the rampage at the King Jesus and I Church located off DBS Road in Asaba this evening (Tuesday). They killed two policemen who were providing security at the church.

“The kidnappers, heavily armed, stormed the church premises and opened fire on the policemen, killing them instantly. They then proceeded to abduct Ada Anioma, Joan Onyemaechi, a prominent member of the community.

“The motive behind the kidnapping is still unknown, but residents suggest that it may be related to a ransom demand,” a source told our correspondent.

Effort to get comments from the police spokesperson in the state, SP Bright Edafe, was not successful as his phone number was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

However, a senior police officer, who do not want his name disclosed, confirmed the incident.

“The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to track down the kidnappers and rescue the abducted victim.

“The authorities of the police have also increased security measures in the area to prevent further attacks,” he said.

DailyTrust

