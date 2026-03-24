PANDEF Condemns Alleged Female Harassment, Assault At Ozoro Festival, Demands Investigation

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LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The apex social political body of the people of Niger Delta, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEL), has condemned the alleged harassment and assaults of females during Ozoro Festival in Delta State.

The Group called on the Nigeria police to act without delay in investigating the alleged female harassment and assault at Ozoro festival, Delta state, stressing that on no account should any traditional practice jeopardise the constitutional rights of citizens in any society, kingdom, or community.

“Ozoro has been a peaceful community hosting a large number of nonindigens for years. It is a local government headquarters of Isoko North LGA and it is also a host to a major academic institution of learning, the Delta state University of science and technology with so many young adults of males and females as students.

“Whatever traditional practice be it a festival or not that occurs in any given community, it must must consider the rights of others, mostly the nonindigens who have their full right to their own religion and other freedoms as enshrined in the Nigeria constitution which is the ground norm of all laws in Nigeria,” PANDEF stated in a press statement signed by its National Spokesman, Chief (Dr.) Obiuwevbi Ominimini

PANDEF however commended the swift actions of the Monarch of the Kingdom and the President General who came out boldly to condemn such barbaric action in this 21st century.

The Group insisted that those involved in this dastardly act must be brought to book without delay to serve T serve as a deterrent to others.

“The world has moved past such barbaric traditional practices. All traditional practices within a given community must subject herself to the laws of the state. Ozoro is a community of elites with a sophisticatedly educated leadership headed by a first class traditional ruler. The leadership of the Kingdom must, therefore, put measures in place to avoid such occurrences in the future,” the statement advised.

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