PANDEF  Chairman Amb. Igali Breaks Down In Tears During IGP Arase (Rtd) Burial Ceremony

LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali brake down in tears during the interment of IGP Solomon Arase (Rtd) in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

Arase was buried at a private ceremony witnessed by family members and close associates after a funeral mass was held at the St. Paul Catholic Church.

PANDEF was on ground in Benin-City during the two days burial events. The funeral vigil mass at St Paul Catholic Church, Airport road Benin on 2/10/25, and the requiem mass on 3/10/25 at the same venue.

Statement signed by the PANDEF National Publicity, Chief (Sir) Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that Amb. Igali who brake down in tears during the interment of the ex-IGP, just as he recalled the good qualities of IGP Solomon Arese whom he claimed was a man of humility in spite of his position in society.

Igali lamented that Arase was too quick to depart from them because he was earnestly still needed to help humanity.

“ He was well loved because he devoted his life to helping humanity. Men like him were too few. It could be recalled that the late IGP Rtd dedicated his time annually to assist orphanage homes, mostly during his birthdays,” he stated, adding that the services of Late Arase to humanity cannot be easily quantified and overstated.

“Late Arase was the Chairman of the PANDEF in Edo state chapter even after serving Nigeria as IGP. This has shown his love for his region, Niger Delta, and particularly for his people of Edo state. No wonder he was the founding President of the Benin Consultative forum. In fact, the funeral events were well attended by pandef National executives from all states of the Niger Delta, including state chairmen and Edo state chapter executive officers. We shall continue to miss late Solomon Arase as a big vacuum has been created due to his death.

“The marvelous level of high-ranking dignitaries who attended the event has gone to show that Arase related well with the society, his colleagues, and also the down trodden. We strongly believe that the Arase shall make heaven as his conduct truly met the reflection of the teaching of our Lord Jesus Christ. May his soul rest in peace,” Igali disclosed.

