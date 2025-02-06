Ovie Omo-Agege’s Triumphant Tour In Delta North: A Testament To His Popularity And APC Best Bet In 2027

Share This





















By Engr. Felix Akpoyibo_

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The political landscape of Delta State is undergoing a seismic shift, and at the epicenter of this transformation is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR. As his tour of the Delta North Senatorial District unfolds, it has become undeniably clear that the people of Delta State are rallying behind him with an enthusiasm that speaks volumes.

The mammoth crowd that turned out to welcome and celebrate the former Deputy Senate President in various local government areas is not just a display of support—it is a resounding endorsement of his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people.

From Ukwuani to Ndokwa West, Ika South, and Ika North East, Senator Omo-Agege has been met with overwhelming acceptance. His interactive meetings with APC elders, leaders, and stakeholders have reinforced a collective resolve to strengthen the party and work towards a better Delta State. In Kwale, the Senator engaged with key party figures, all of whom unanimously agreed to consolidate their gains and continue as a united and indivisible party in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The message was clear: Delta cannot continue to earn so much yet remain in ruins. Enough is enough!

The energy of the people has been nothing short of electrifying. At Ika South, the atmosphere was charged with chants of support as Omo-Agege addressed party loyalists. The phrase “Only fools doubt proofs” became the rallying cry, echoing the undeniable reality of his growing influence. In Ika North East, the reception was even more thunderous, with residents flooding the streets in their numbers to express their solidarity. The people have spoken, and their message is unambiguous—Omo-Agege represents the future of Delta State.

The Senator’s tour continues with a meticulously planned schedule, covering key local government areas across Delta North, including Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Aniocha North, and Aniocha South. These meetings are not just political gatherings; they are a movement, a clear signal that the days of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta are numbered.

As the 2027 governorship election approaches, the momentum behind Omo-Agege is becoming unstoppable. His candidacy is no longer a matter of speculation but a necessity for those who believe in a better Delta State. The thunderous applause, the unwavering support, and the calls for change all point to one conclusion—Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is the best candidate for APC to reclaim Delta State.

Engr. Felix Akpoyibo a member of New Delta Grassroots Movement writes from Delta state

