Over 2,000 Urhobo Tantita’s Employees, Coordinators, PGs Reject UPU Call For Termination Of Its Contract

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Coordinators of Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited and President Generals of all Urhobo Communities, have rejected the call by the leaders of Urhobo Progress Union UPU, on the federal government to terminate the running contract of oil pipeline surveillance awarded to company.

In an elaborate press briefing, held at Ughelli, Delta state and attended by over 2000 Tanttita employees, the Coordinators and President Generals unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the management of Tanttita Security Services Nigeria Limited, noting that the services of Tanttita, has engaged more Urhobo youths, and communities than ever experienced.

They held that over 3,500 Urhobo youths are currently being employed by Tantita from 88 communities in 16 Kingdoms of Urhobo land.

According to the statement, “As of today, Tantita employes over 3,500 Urhobo indigene covering 88 Urhobo Communities in 16 Urhobo Kingdoms, making Tantita the highest employer of labour in Urhobo land.

“Anyone familiar with Tantita’s operations knows that all oil-bearing communities participate directly in securing facilities within their territories.

“In Ijaw land, they provide the bulk of patrol teams; the same is true of the Itsekiri, Isoko, Kwale and most certainly Urhobo-communities.

“Almost 4,000 Urhobo indigene earn a monthly wage as Tantita operatives and coordinators. From Iwhremeragha to Unenurhie, from Kokori to Oguname-Olomu, from Ovwiamuge-Agbarho to Ugbomro, from Mosogar to Ibada-Elume to Arhavwarhien, Tantita is on the ground through Urhobo indigenes. These communities amongst many others are protecting the nation’s national assets in collaboration with Tantita.

“Every single kilometre of pipeline traversing Urhobo land is protected by Urhobo indigenes 100%. Every community in Urhobo land has been given slots as operatives and coordinators and are responsible for the safekeeping of the pipelines in their domain.

“For over two years now, Tantita’s Urhobo coordinators and operatives have worked hard to reduce vandalism, oil theft, illegal refining, and environmental degradation to the barest minimum. No one, not a single community, has complained about their performance.

“Tantita with her state of the art technological capacity and extraordinary managerial skills has managed to make the work look effortless therefore every ignorant person thinks I can do it just as well!

“Nigerians must understand that people who use socio-cultural organizations are being mislead by the information at their disposal and as such should be disregarded.

According to the Coordinators, the opening paragraph of the UPU publication claimed that a resolution was reached at “a General Assembly of the Urhobo people” rejecting Tantita’s operations in Urhobo land. They however questioned the authenticity of such ‘General Assembly’ asking if he can produce the minutes of that meeting, the notice of the assembly, and the date it was held

“This form of entrepreneurship runs contrary to the tenets of the UPU and all Urhobos must rise against this debasement of their values as we will continue to uphold the values of the UPU Constitution to foster the spirit of love, mutual understanding and brotherhood among Urhobo people, good neighborliness with non- Urhobo people, and Nigeria in general.”

Speaking on behalf of President Generals of Urhobo communities, the President General of Evwreni Community, Chief Ukpebitere cautioned that; “No one should bring division between the Urhobo Nation and Tanttita Security Services Limited for personal greed and interest”. He called on all Urhobo indigene to ignore such publications and continue to work harmoniously with Tanttita management.

Highlights of the event was the vote of confidence passed on High Chief Government Ekpemuopolo, Kestin Pondi, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, and Tantita Security Services.

The motion for the vote of confidence was raised by the national President of Urhobo Youth Council, Mr Godspower Enerho and it was unanimously adopted.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com