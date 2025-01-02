Onuesoke Woes Deltans In Diaspora To Invest In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to Delta State indigenes residing outside the state and the Diaspora to channel their resources into investment in the economic development of the state.

Onuesoke who made the appeal in a New Year message while hosting his loyalists and well wishers in Warri, Delta state as part of the yuletide celebration pointed out that there are many opportunities in the state especially, in maritime, agriculture and oil and gas sectors begging for investments, adding these opportunities are waiting for investors to unlock them and reap bountiful economic benefits.

He said that it was time for the people of the state in the Diaspora to think about home and ways to develop huge resources in the state endowed with using their vast professionals.

The PDP Chieftain who decried emphasis on crude oil referred to the palm oil sub-sector as another opportunity with huge economical potential begging for attention, stressing that palm oil has broader market, greater economic value and better profit if serious investments could be made to harness it.

He disclosed that their investment at home will encourage international investors to participate in the spirit of investment in Delta state, stressing that Delta state is blessed with professionals in various fields of human endeavour which should be use in the development of the state.

Onuesoke who disclosed that Delta State needs investments in areas like agriculture, information, Communication and Technology (ICT), health, water resources, education and engineering among others explained, “As we visit home to celebrate the Christmas and New Year, let’s also think of investing in these areas. Our state will benefit in terms of employment, training, funds transfer, jobs and wealth creation.

“Our youths will be the greatest beneficiaries and they will re-train their fellow youths from the knowledge they acquired. Ones there are employment for the youths, insecurity will become thing of the past.

“Delta state state boasts the most secure and welcoming environment for professionals and entrepreneurs to thrive, as well as for individuals to relax and unwind, setting us apart as a haven among other states in the country.

“There is an opportunity in Delta state when it comes to the investment that is not anywhere in the world. Channel your investment back into the country; be part of the change at home. We have no other state to call ours except Delta State. You can make money everywhere in Delta state. But the system and processes must be right. Come, return and run your businesses,” he advised.

