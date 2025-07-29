Onuesoke Faults Kwankwaso’s Allegation  Of Tinubu  Marginalisation Of Northern Nigeria

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman/ CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted recent comment made by former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alleging that President Bola Tinubu is marginalizing the Northern part of Nigeria.

Recall that Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, while speaking during a Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment organised by the Kano State government, accused Tinubu’s administration of sidelining the northern region.

He alleged that national resources are being disproportionately channeled towards developing the South, the President’s home region, just as he attributed rising poverty and insecurity as well as deteriorating infrastructure to the neglect of the region by the Tinubu’s administration.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s alleged claim, while responding to questions from journalists at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the issue, Onuesoke, and prominent Delta State political analyst described the assertion as misleading and politically motivated. He argued that President Tinubu has in fact demonstrated a national outlook in appointments and development initiatives, with the North not left out.

Onuesoke pointed out that records available to Nigerians revealed that the Federal government has even executed more projects in the North than in the South, adding that when a former Senator Kwankwaso makes such farfetched allegation, one begins to wonder what he intends to achieve.

On Infrastructure and investments, Onuesoke disclosed that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has delivered targeted infrastructure across the north, such as the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Expressway to enhancing connectivity from Abuja into the North which includes airport linkage in Kano, major rural and agricultural road projects flagged off across Northern states.

“The Greater Abuja Water Supply Network (Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6) was recently inaugurated, designed to serve districts across FCT including its Northern corridor. These projects underscores equitable public service access under Tinubu’s administration.

“President Tinubu has not marginalised the North, raher he has made strategic appointments and tangible infrastructure efforts across the region from rail connectivity and major highways to water supply systems. His administration is actively fostering unity, equity, and development in line with Nigeria’s constitutional Federal Character principle.

“It is unfortunate that some leaders use ethnic or regional sentiments to push personal political agendas. If you look critically at Tinubu’s key appointments and projects, the North has benefited significantly. From ministerial positions to key security and economic roles, Northerners are strongly represented,” Onuesoke noted.

Onuesoke who was former Delta State gubernatorial aspirants urged national leaders to promote unity rather than stoke regional division, especially at a time when the country needs healing and cooperation across all zones.

While emphasizing on the importance of leaders focusing on performance and accountability rather than using the narrative of marginalization for political leverage, Onuesoke urged President Tinubu to stay focused on delivering good governance, warning that playing to regional pressures could derail efforts to reposition Nigeria.

“I call on Nigerians, including Kwankwaso to “reject divisive rhetoric, and embrace factual dialogue, and support a government that spans the entire nation in vision and implementation,” he advised.

