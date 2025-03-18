Onuesoke Backs Delta State Govt Call For Slash In House Rent, Demands Checkmating Of Agents

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind the appeal by Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori to estate firms to help in reducing the cost of rents payable on rented properties in the state.

The PDP Chieftain equally use the opportunity to appeal to the state government to look into the issue of exorbitant demand of house rent agents that has added to the hardship of those searching for new apartment in the state.

Recall that the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Johnson Erijo, made the appeal on Monday at the 13th anniversary/annual convention of Property World Africa Network Marketing Company in Asaba, the state capital.

While appealing for real estate organisations to help in reducing the cost of rents payable on rented properties, the Governor said the current skyrocketing rents are not sustainable, especially for public service workers. He urged property owners to apply their innovative skills to find ways to make housing more affordable.

Reacting to the Governor’s appeal while speaking to journalists on the sideline during the event, Onuesoke called on the Delta State government to equally look into the activities of house rent agents whose over bearing exorbitant demand has added to the hardship of the people.

He said the agency fee collected by the agents is more than what the landlord collect as house rent, adding that their selfish action is responsible for the landlords to increment of house rent.

Onuesoke who called for the enactment of a law in the state to checkmate the menace of agents said, “The agency fee is almost surpassing the amount of the rent. The agency fee should not be more than 10% or at least 5%. What we are experiencing in Warri is that the agency fee is almost 40% to 50%. Their reason is that the agency fee is collected once.

“The action of the agents is contributing to hardship in Delta state. For instance, two-bed flat in Warri is going for almost N800,000, N900,000 and N1.2m annually minus the agency fee. How do one succeed like this. You cannot rent a house unless you must pass through agent. If you want to build a house the ‘Dev’ guys will disturb you. If you want to rent it out, the Agent will bring in their problems. This is contributing to the massive hardship in Delta State.”

Onuesoke who said he is currently on sensitization tour of the state campaigning for the reduction of the cost of rental apartment urged the state government to embark on construction of massive low housing scheme as a means of reducing the high rent issue in the state.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com