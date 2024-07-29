Online Publishers Forum Raisea Alarm Over Kidnapping, Herders Attack In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 29TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has raised the alarm over the alarming increase in kidnapping incidents and herder attacks in Delta State, particularly Delta Central and Delta North. We call upon the Nigerian Police Force and all relevant security agencies to intensify their efforts in curbing these menaces that threaten the peace and security of our communities.

Expressing their dismay in a statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Shedrack Onitsha the President and Secretary of DOPF respectively, the group disclosed that in recent weeks, there has been a disturbing surge in kidnapping activities, particularly in state major highways, Sapele-Effurrun road, the East-west Road between Agbarho and Ughelli and between Ughelli/Patani, hardly a day passes without reported cases of kidnap and armed robbery attacks on the routes.

The group who observed that traveling through these roads is like daring your fate, because it takes a miracle to pass unhurt said, “A once peaceful community, Egbo-Urhe in the Ughelli South local government area, is currently under siege by kidnappers. From Ughelli to Effurun, Sapele, Oghara, Abraka and Agbor, nowhere is safe as kidnappers pick their victims lick hawk. Families are living in fear, businesses are suffering, and the overall safety of our citizens is at stake.”

Consequently, DOPF urges the Inspector General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to deploy additional resources and personnel to the affected areas to ensure the protection of lives and property, adding that it is imperative that swift and decisive action is taken to dismantle these criminal networks and restore confidence in our security apparatus.

“We also appeal to the State Government support the security agencies with logistics and other tools to enhance intelligence gathering and community policing initiatives, which are crucial in preventing these crimes before they occur. The collaboration between security agencies and local vigilante groups should be strengthened to create a formidable defense against these threats.

“Furthermore, the DOPF calls on the state government to engage in meaningful dialogue with herder communities to address the underlying issues contributing to these attacks. Sustainable solutions must be found to foster peaceful coexistence and prevent future conflicts. Today, most Deltans are facing starvations because they can’t go to their farms without being attacked.

“The safety and security of our citizens are paramount, and we must all work together to put an end to these acts of violence and ensure a safe and prosperous Delta State,” the statement read.

