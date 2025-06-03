Ondo Woman Explains Why She Stole Two-Month-Old Baby In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman from Ondo State, identified as Joy Temitope, has narrated why she stole a two-month-old baby from a 20-year-old lady in Delta State by giving her a drug-laced drink.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a video shared on X on Monday, narrated that Temitope had met the lady in the Koko area of the state and lured her to somewhere where she gave her a sedated drink.

He added that the lady fell asleep after taking the drink and could not find her baby, which prompted her to report the matter to the police.

Edafe added that upon investigation, 49-year-old Temitope was arrested and the baby was recovered from her custody three months after the incident.

He wrote, “The suspect, Mrs Joy Temitope, aged 49 years, lured and deceived a 20-year-old girl who had a two-month-old baby. She drugged the girl and stole her baby somewhere in Koko, Delta State.

“Acting on intelligence-driven policing, the suspect was arrested three months later and the baby boy, who is now five months old, was rescued and reunited with his mother.”

Meanwhile, in an interrogation video that accompanied the statement, the lady whose baby was stolen narrated that she had met Temitope at the market, and she requested that they have a business transaction.

The lady added that, upon Temitope’s request, she decided to follow her to her house, and she offered her a drink along the road, which caused her to fall asleep.

The lady said, “The incident happened on February 16. I met her at the market, and she said she wanted us to transact a business. She asked me to come and see her place, and on my way to her place, she gave me a drink while we were in the vehicle. I began to feel sleepy after taking the drink.

“On our way, she said her children were not at home, so we should stay at her church member’s store, but the store was locked. That was how I slept off, and when I woke up, I could not find my baby.”

Explaining the reason why she stole the baby, the suspect narrated that her children no longer stay with her because they had grown up and were about to be admitted into the university, and that had caused her to be lonely.

She added that she wanted the baby to keep her company while her children were away.

“My name is Temitope. I am 49 years old from Ondo State. The child was recovered from my custody. I gave her the drink when we wanted to eat.

“I stole the child because my children are already grown and are about to be admitted into the university, and I do not have any children around me. I have asked her to let us be family friends,” the suspect narrated.

PUNCH Metro reported a similar incident on February 1 when the Niger State Police Command rescued a six-month-old baby abducted by her cousin for sale in the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident happened in the Kwamba area of Suleja when the cousin, Joy Nuwa of Nassarawa State, was asked to look after the baby while the mother went to get a message.

Nuwa allegedly conspired with some neighbours to abduct the baby and transport her to Kubwa in Abuja for sale.

However, luck ran out on them when the case of the missing baby was reported to the police, and following an investigation, the baby was recovered and returned to her mother.

